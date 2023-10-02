Amazon/Pocket-lint Toshiba C350 $260 $430 Save $170 Save 40 per cent on the Toshiba C350 and get 4K Ultra HD picture in your home. $260 at Amazon

Now that football season is here - and officially super cool since Taylor Swift is now a public NFL supporter- it only makes sense that you have a great picture to catch all those plays and the Grammy-award winner's appearances. And, if you're using an older TV and are considering an upgrade, you don’t have to pay thousands of dollars to get enhanced picture. Right now, the Toshiba 55-inch C350 LED 4K Amazon Fire TV dropped by 40 percent, and you can score some serious savings with its $260 price tag.

Why the Toshiba 55-inch C350 LED 4K Amazon Fire TV is worth your money

Toshiba partnered with Amazon to add another Fire TV-friendly display to your living room. Because it’s an Amazon Fire TV, you'll get all the features of an Amazon Fire TV, including Alexa voice controls and the user-friendly home screen that can display all of your apps, shows, and more.

While it’s an LED panel, that shouldn't stop you from considering this TV, especially if you are planning on using it in a brighter living space. It uses a Regza Engine 4K that delivers ultra HD 4K picture straight into your space, and it also comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to bring you an excellent picture for all those sports plays.

Oh, and did I mention the bezel-less design? Because the C350 also adds more viewing area to your home with this design choice, giving you a more imservice viewing experience.

Its original price was $430, but you can add this to your living room or bedroom for only $260. Add it to your cart today to score major savings, so you can cheer your team on this football season.