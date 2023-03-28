If you're a OnePlus fan and are in the market for a budget phone, there will soon be another option for you to consider. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is just around the corner, and now we've been treated to some images of what might just be the greenest phone anyone ever dared sell.

This is of course the phone that will replace the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite from 2022, and while OnePlus has at least confirmed that the phone will be announced on 4 April 2023, it isn't saying much more. Thankfully, as is so often the case with these things, the phone has already leaked. And we might already know all of the key details.

But really, we're only here for that green.

Green with envy

Not only has OnePlus teased the phone, but we've also seen leaker SnoopyTech share some of their own images that appear to be press shots ready for the big day. That's also where we're getting all of these specifications as well. But we'll get to those shortly. Just drink in that colour for now, won't you?

OK, where were we?

Specifications. As you might expect, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite might have a long name, but it isn't going to compete with the big boys in the category. That isn't to say it doesn't have merit of course, and the 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD display will be plenty for most. On the inside, there's going to be a Snapdragon 695 5G chip from Qualcomm, according to the leak. 128GB of storage can be upgraded via microSD card, while 8GB of Ram will also be offered.

Beyond the basics, we also have a main 108-megapixel camera which could be impressive, while a 5,000mAh battery will be serviced via 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The leak claims that buyers will hand over just €329 to get their hands on this thing, which seems reasonable.

With 4 April being the big unveiling we'll get all of this confirmed soon enough. And don't forget that OnePlus has teased the Nord Buds 2 for an unveiling at the same event as well.