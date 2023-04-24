With foldable phones very much the hottest thing in town right now and Google expected to announce its own soon enough, a new leak appears to have given us a real look at the Pixel Fold.

The first foldable from Google is expected to be announced at Google I/O in May and while we've seen leaks come and go this latest one could be the first real look at the hardware to date. And with this being a folding phone it's perhaps fitting that we see it doing exactly that.

Pixel Fold leaks in real-world video

This particular leak comes via Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter and appears to show the Pixel Fold being closed and opened. All on-screen content is blurred, presumably to protect the source of the video, but it does look like this is the Pixel Fold in the flesh.

You don't have to be paying particularly close attention to see the elephant in the room. The bezels appear to be fairly large, although we can probably all agree that they aren't the biggest that we've ever seen from a phone. The bigger bezels are only at the top and bottom thankfully, while the display itself seems to be lacking something we expect to see from foldable - the telltale foldable crease.

It's still perhaps too early to tell what this all means in real-world use. Will those bezels effectively disappear when the Pixel Fold is being used and how will that crease react when plenty of light is thrown at it? There's definitely a crease there, to be sure, so it will be interesting to see it in person.

Thankfully we won't have to wait all that much longer to see what the Pixel Fold has to offer. The phone is set to be announced at Google I/O on 10 May although it isn't expected to go on sale until around a month or so later.