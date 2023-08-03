While Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 last month the company is far from done when it comes to phone launches in 2023. We're still expecting the company to share the Galaxy S23 FE sooner rather than later, and the leaks have been coming for weeks now.

Those leaks have been plentiful, and now one X leaker has collected everything they think they know about what the phone will offer and put it together in a single post. From silicon to cameras to the charging capabilities of Samsung's as-yet-unannounced phone, we think we now know it all.

Two chips and three cameras

Oft-reliable X leaker Yogesh Brar's collection of Galaxy S23 FE specifications is long and covers all of the expected bases, including how long the phone will be supported in terms of software and security updates. That might not sound all that interesting, but in a world where not all OEMs do a great job of supporting their phones after launch, it can be a big deal for some.

According to the post, we can expect a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a variable 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, we've been hearing a lot about the use of an Exynos 2200 chip but it's now suggested that some regions will get the benefit of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip instead. Either way, it's expected to be joined by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Staying on the inside for a minute, a 4,500mAh battery is likely to be powered by 25W charging capabilities - no high-speed charging here, unfortunately. Wireless charging will be present, at least.

Moving on to cameras, a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel telephoto camera, we're told.

As for the aforementioned support situation, we're told to expect four years of software updates and five years of security updates as well which is well worth noting.

With all of that now seemingly out in the open, we can look forward to Samsung announcing everything officially soon. When, we don't yet know for sure and the official announcement date seems to be one of the few things that hasn't leaked so far. Maybe that'll change soon, too.