  Sennheiser CX300 earphones

Sound is always important and for most of the time the headphones packaged in with your MP3 player is where the company has cut the most corners.

Apple might have those iconic white earphones but most magazines and websites will agree, upgrading is the best option to make the most out of your iPod.

While the Shure E4c Sound Isolating Earphones will set you back almost £190, Sennheisers approach is a more affordable £32.

Available in black or silver the CX300's are stereo ear-canal headphones with powerful, bass-driven stereo sound for listening "on the move".

In practice they sound as good as they say they do on the box, fitting comfortably in the ear. This is further helped by the inclusion of three different sized ear adapters to fit most people and these come in small, medium and large.

While the rubber ear adapters aren't a touch on the Shure test we reviewed last year, they are nonetheless good for the price.

Because of the snug fit, ambient noise is virtually reduced to nothing and in our tests in the office, street and more importantly train, the CX300s performed very well.