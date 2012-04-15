Sennheiser HD 700 pictures and ears-on

The Sennheiser HD 700 headphones sit beneath the flagship Sennheiser HD 800, designed to give high-quality audio performance. We got hands-on with the new headphones at the IFA Global Press Conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Like the HD 800, the HD 700 are open backed, so these are the sort of headphones you'll be hooking up in your studio or to your headphone amp, rather than plugging into your iPhone for tunes on the Tube.

Constructed from premium materials, the HD 700 are certainly luxurious in the hand. They are lighter and smaller than the HD 800, while incorporating many of the same technologies to produce a fantastic sound.

We took the opportunity to test the HD 700 and the HD 800 together on the showfloor and while the HD 800 perhaps take the edge, the HD 700 sound sensational. They offer an incredibly natural sound, however with limited time and a restricted selection of music, we didn't have the chance to test them fully.

But the thing that makes them attractive - aside from the more affordable £599 price point - is that they feel much lighter than the HD 800 on the head, which some may find more comfortable for longer listening. Where the HD 800 feel like they encase the whole side of your head, the HD 700 are closer in size to regular over-the-ear headphones, which we prefer.

Some of the details, like the detachable cable plugs, are obviously less impressive than the HD 800 and there is less padding overall, but the HD 700 are still very comfortable.

We can't draw any definitive conclusions on the HD 700 in our quick test, but if you're looking for a set of premium headphones, they are certainly worth hunting down for a test yourself.