Samsung Gear Circle Bluetooth headset perhaps surprises all (hands-on)

When the name "Samsung Gear Circle" first leaked it lead many to believe that the Korean company was about to announce its own round smartwatch, much like the Motorola Moto 360 or LG G Watch R. Instead, Samsung unveiled a curved display watch that looks more like something a science-fiction writer in the 1950s would consider to be the "future".

The leak turned out to be partly true in fact that Samsung has indeed unveiled a Gear Circle device. However, that device happens to be a set of Bluetooth in-ear headphones, not something you wear around your wrist.

The Circle part relates to the fact that, when not in use, the earbuds magnetically attach to each other creating a circular necklace-style loop. That way a user can wear them around their neck, having them ready to use properly whenever they fancy.

And as they are Bluetooth-enabled, they never need to connect physically to a smartphone or device. And the connection module also vibrates when a call is incoming, so even if you've not got them on, you can still get alerts from your attached phone.

Other than that the Gear Circle headphones work much like any other Bluetooth earbuds. You can take and make calls, speaking through the built-in microphone, which can also be used to make voice commands to whatever recognition software running - Samsung would hope it would be S-Voice on a Samsung device, but they will work with the Gear S and other brands' devices too.

Battery life for the headphones is claimed to be up to 300 hours on standby, 11 hours of continuous use. They are rechargeable through micro USB. As well as Bluetooth connectivity, they also feature Wi-Fi, although we can't think of many everyday functions that would come in handy for.

As for their audio quality, it was hard to make any judgement in an extremely noisy environment such as the Samsung stand at the IFA trade show in Berlin. We'll leave that up to the review at a later date.

Pricing is yet to be revealed but we do know that the Samsung Gear Circle will be available in October.