Philips O'Neill The Stretch (2011 version) hands on

Philips has cranked up its partnership with extreme sports lover O'Neill, adding more control to the “Tested on Animals” range.

The Philips O'Neill 2011 edition of The Stretch builds upon the success of the originals (which scored a very respectable 8 out of 10 in Pocket-lint's comprehensive review), adding new colour options and, most importantly, an in-line mic that is compatible with all your Apple goodies.

Well, maybe not all your Apple goodies (it's not likely to work with the Newton), but you get where we're coming from.

If you're not familiar with the original models, allow us to fill you in. The Stretch is designed firmly with chaps who like to blurt out phrases like “gnarly”, “sick” and “radical”, on a regular basis, in mind. No, not Tourette's sufferers, but extreme sports fans.

The headphones are of the deluxe noise isolating soft ear cushioned variety and they are designed to withstand a bit of a bashing. We gave them a good bending, as you can see from the pics, and they simply popped back into shape.

There's no UK pricing yet for the slightly updated models, but if the originals are anything to go by, then expect them to land for around the £70 mark.

