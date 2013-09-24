Parrot Zik by Starck headphones: Hands-on with the new iPhone 5S-friendly colours

The original black and silver Zik by Starck headphones from Parrot have been around for a while now - we saw them at CES in January. However, brand new and shipping on 1 October are three new colour schemes. And two of them are perfect matches for two of the new iPhone 5S smartphones.

One is predominantly white with gold trim, while the other is black but with metalwork that suits the space grey iPhone 5S. There is another white pair but with a copper style finish too, should you want to go down that route.

Performance-wise, the new trio is identical to the original set. And super high tech for headphones.

As well as work wirelessly using Bluetooth 2.1, with NFC pairing for compatible devices, the right earcup houses touch controls for volume and track skipping. There's a motion detector inside that will tell your smartphone or tablet to stop the music if they have been taken off. And active noise cancellation is on board, with Parrot claiming that it can reduce noise by up to 25dB.

A double microphone is included in the build so you can make and receive voice calls, and should the battery run flat - lifespan of up to six hours of continuous playback with all features activated, 18 hours with just active noise cancellation - you can also connect them to a device using a conventional 3.5mm cable.

A Parrot Audio Suite dedicated app for Android and iOS is available which adds other features, including an equaliser, and we have to say that they sound excellent. Now they look the part too.

Available from the beginning of October, the Philippe Starck-designed headphones in three new colours will cost around £300 each.