Panasonic RP-HTX80B review: Hitting the sweet spot

Commuters and frequent flyers may demand the very best noise-cancelling headphones with the plushest materials on the planet, but what if you could get great audio performance from a simpler and comfy pair of cans that look effortlessly cool?

That's exactly where the Panasonic RP-HTX80B fits in. These over-ear cans don't have all the current top-end features - there's no noise-cancelling or aptX, for example - but what they do deliver is totally wireless performance at an attractive price.

Bluetooth wireless listening only

Built-in on-headphones controls

25-hour battery life, Micro-USB recharging

Colours: Sangria (red), Dijon (yellow), Matte Black, Steel (grey)

In a sea of black, white or silver, it can be tricky to find more exciting, colourful headphones. Panasonic clearly wanted to stand out from the crowd when designing the RP-HTX80B, which sport a fresh yet retro look that's like little else on the market.

1/2 Pocket-lint

Our review pair came in a rather fetching Sangria (red), but are also available in other colours. We think all the options look great, with their curved ear cups and pads, hint of metal used for the Panasonic logo, and short braided cables. The earcups don't fold away for portability, but they do have some flex in them so they can contour to your face.

The HTX80B is incredibly comfortable to wear, thanks to a lightweight build, soft foam pads on the earcups and headband that has as much flexibility as a world-class gymnast.

On the right earcup you'll find the standard assortment of control buttons: play/pause, skip forward/back, and power. What you won't find is a 3.5mm auxiliary socket, as there's no wired option at all.

However, Panasonic has gifted these cans with an incredibly generous 25 hour battery life to make up for lack of wired support. And if you do run out of juice then you can get two hours worth of battery from a 15 minute charge.

40mm drivers

Up to 10m operation from Bluetooth source

The HTX80B feature 40mm dynamic drivers, which are shared by most other over-ear headphone models. Sound is generally well balanced, clear and detailed.

However, we feel there's a slight lacking in the bass department. The low-end on offer could do with little more oomph to really spice up the tunes. It's all personal preference, though, as some will prefer this more neutral soundscape.

What we particularly love about the HTX80B is the mid and high-end performance. Vocals in particular come through clearly, creating a pleasing sound. It's not too warm, not too bright, but finds its ideal sweet spot in the middle.

While there's no noise-cancellation tech, the Panasonic HTX80B provide a tight, isolated grip on the head - so do a good job of keeping external noise at bay.

Overall, for the £100 asking price, we certainly don't feel short-changed on the features and sound front.