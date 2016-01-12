The Monster Bentley 24K wireless headphones to match your Bentley

As part of its CES show booth, Monster displayed a specially-commissioned bespoke version of a Bentley Continental GT V8 S. Designed by Mulliner in Monster specific colours and featuring a 16 speaker sound system, the car delighted show visitors lucky enough to sit inside for the week.

Also included inside the car, in a special compartment, were a unique pair of wireless Monster 24K heaphones, with the Bentley logo emblazoned, and we managed to catch a few shots of them before they were whisked away again.

In audio signature terms, they are similar to the existing 24K gold or rose gold cans, or the new line-up of wireless Elements headphones we covered a few days ago. That means they can be set to two different sound styles, one with more bass level response than the other.

But to be honest, a unique pair of Bentley adorned headphones are more about the look than the audio quality. And in that respect we love the shiny black exterior and, especially, the red ear cups and accents.

They'll also go down particularly well with Liverpool fans.

Once again, sadly you won't be able to buy these headphones so we recommend giving the gallery above a good flick through (that's about as close any of us will get). And if you want something similar, without the Bentley badge, you can always get hold of the new Elements series from this spring, priced at £299.95.

You can read more about them here.