Monster Elements Bluetooth Headphones: Wireless over-ears with aptX for high-res

Monster has taken its 24K heaphones style and adapted it for a new line-up of wireless over-ear cans that can playback high-res audio without a drop in quality.

The Monster Elements Bluetooth Headphones come in several colours: rose gold, gold, platinum, black platinum and slate. There's something for everyone really, with those looking for the most bling headset served by the gold and rose gold versions, while the black platinum and matte slate cans will suit those less keen to stand out.

Like many Monster fashion headphones, the Elements are bass heavy and beefy in audio representation by default (at least from our CES demo), but there are two sound profiles to choose from, with a more natural representation on offer too.

They also feature Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX, they can accept higher resolution wireless signals (from a compatible source), so the natural mode might come into play a bit more that way.

There is also a wired port for when batteries run flat, plus a Pure USB connection so they can be plugged into a computer to enjoy high res audio directly.

The headphones also have swipe controls on the band outside the right ear cup, which can pause and play tracks, and raise the volume. And there are active echo supression microphones to ensure clear communication during hands-free phone calls.

The Monster Elements Bluetooth Headphones will be available from spring for £299.95). There will also be on-ear models and similar styled water-resistant Bluetooth speakers in the range for £219.95 and £199.95 respectively.