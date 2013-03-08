Monster Diamond Tears Sally Sohn one-off designer headphones pictures and eyes-on

It's not every day that a product comes complete with a security guard and glass lock box. But it's not every day that said product happens to be the on-off £20,000 Sally Sohn edition of Monster's Diamond Tears headphones, as displayed at a Harrods' Technology 2.0 showcase in central London.

We may have seen the Monster Diamond Tears before, but the standard ones - while still infinitely bling - shave off a couple of the zeroes compared to these Sally Sohn ultra-bling cans.

The Korean jewellery designer has amped up the headphones' exterior with 18-carat gold and encrusted a spider-like design on the left can with 5.56 carats of black diamonds. Here's hoping the buyer's friends don't politely try and brush off the giant arachnid - a potentially costly courtesy.

We weren't able to pop on these pricey cans to take a listen as they were well and truly tied down in their special presentation case. Besides, though Monster claims they provide "next generation Pure Monster sound" as specially tuned by audio engineer Noel Lee, it would have been drowned out by the pumpin' tunes from the Harrods in-house DJ.

Still we did get a good look at them from almost every angle, and they ultimately wanted to make us cry - diamonds, of course.