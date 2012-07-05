Monster Inspiration lets you match your headphones to the beat

Monster has announced a new set of premium headphones, the Monster Inspiration, and we've already managed to get hands and ears on with them.

The name, Inspiration, comes from a design quirk that will let you change the appearance of your 'phones, thanks to a magnetic headband cover.

You simply peel off the magnetic cover and you can replace it with whatever you fancy. There are a range of designs on offer, with different colours, materials and motifs.

But far from being cheap and tacky, the headbands have a premium feel to them, and the magnets keep everything very securely in place.

These are over-the-ear headphones, offering both active and passive noise cancellation, which in our quick ears-on test, really seemed to work.

Although we haven't worn them for extended periods, our first impression is that the Monster Inspiration are really comfortable, finished in soft leather.

You get all the cables in the box, so whether you're an Apple or Android user, you'll get controls and a mic. A straight cable is provided for regular music players too.

The headphones fold up, with a neat case, making them a great choice for travellers.

We sampled the Monster Inspiration at a John Lewis showcase, so keep your eyes peeled for them in store soon.