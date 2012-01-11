Monster iSport Livestrong earphones pictures and hands-on

You may have read on Pocket-lint about the launch of the Monster iSport in-ear headphones back in August, and as it happened we managed to get hold of one of the first pairs to hit UK shores. Well, over in Vegas at CES, the iSport buds have had a shiny yellow makeover, all in aid of the Lance Armstrong Foundation, which aims to serve people affected by cancer and empower them to take action against the world's leading cause of death.

Once again, we got up close and personal with a pair and, just like the originals, they look fantastic. They boast a patented in-ear clip design that is designed to fit nicely with your ear's inner curve, rather than fixing over the top.

It's a bit awkward getting them in the first time, but once you've cracked it, it's a doddle. The iSport also comes with a load of buds and clips of all manner of shapes and sizes so you're bound to find a pair that fit.

Music quality is great as well thanks to a tight audio seal to keep your tunes locked up in your ear and there's also noise isolation on board, which seemed to do the job when we tested the original's out last year

Controlling playback on your phone is easy, as the iSport have Monster's ControlTalk function that works particularly well with Apple devices. With iDevices it will not only let you answer and make calls, but also give you media controls as well.

Monster teamed up with RadioShack for the launch of the new iSport Livestrong branded in-ear headphones. They are sweatproof and washable, and it's not only music fans that get to benefit from these new earphones as a portion of the proceeds from sales will go to the famous cyclist's charity.

They will be available at RadioShack in the US, starting in February 2012, for $179.95. A UK launch is planned for later in the year - the original iSport buds cost £130, so expect about the same.