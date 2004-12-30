  Logitech Mobile Freedom Headset

Bluetooth headsets are fast becoming two a penny, so what makes this new unit from Logitech the one to opt for? We make a few calls to find out.



Not the first Bluetooth headset from peripherals company Logitech, the latest model is the first to feature its new patented WindStop technology.



Basically it's a piece of technology that Logitech has introduced to attempt to beat either noisy wind (no not that kind) or interference in busy WiFi zones from other devices. In our tests we can say it worked, producing a crisp and clean reception on which to talk and listen.



Although primarily a mobile phone device, the headset also recognises Bluetooth-enabled desktops and notebooks running on Microsoft operating systems and can therefore double up as a headset for gaming or Instant messaging chat. For the tech gurus, the Bluetooth connection is v1.2 - more adaptive than previous versions, with quicker connection speed and improved audio quality.



Styling wise, the ring attachment can be tricky to wear, but the foam pad is comfortable and the unit itself is lightweight and compact. Like many headsets the device is minimal in its design and there are few buttons here to play with. In addition to that there is a two-colour flashlight and a single button for call/answer. The headset also supports voice dialling, mute and 3 way calling.



Recharging is handled via the included AC power pack, with up to 7 hours talk time or up to 250 hours of standby. The headset has a working distance of up to 10 metres and stood up well to testing on a Nokia 7610, T-Mobile MDA III and an HP iPaq.

Verdict A good all rounder, the unit is fairly discreet and is easy to use. The ear attachment is a tad fiddly, but the payoff is that the headset can be used on either ear. The lightweight design (23 grams) helps reduce any discomfort and the flat ear bud is preferable to the in-ear alternatives out there. Hands-free solutions are a must for drivers (in fact, UK law now)- this is a good option- and those looking for extra justification can use it with their desktop.