Logitech G Astro A30 wireless review: Sublime sound and looks

(Pocket-lint) - This is the first Astro headset officially released under the Logitech brand and it's a real stunner. It's not just good to look at though, as this headset is also feature-packed.

The Astro A30 wireless is said to be "platform agnostic" in that it's designed to work with all sorts of devices and all platforms with simultaneous multi-device connectivity.

It is crafted to work with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, iOS and Android. It has Bluetooth and 3.5mm connections but also uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless tech with a dongle that works on PC, console and more. Sound appealing?

We've been gaming, working and jamming out with this headset to find out whether it delivers the goods.

Our quick take The Logitech G Astro A30 wireless is a great addition to Astro's line-up of gaming headsets. We find it hard to poke holes in it. It might be a bit pricey, but it also ticks a lot of boxes. It's comfortable, flexible, sounds great and looks the part too. What more could you want?

4.0 stars For Comfortable fit

Fantastic aesthetic and stylish looks

Convenient connection options

Multiple mics Against Fiddly controls

Stylish sound

20-20,000 Hz frequency response

105 dBSPL/mW @1 KHz characteristic SPL

32Ohms nominal impedance

The Astro A30 wireless comes with the choice of two colour schemes - White and Navy. As you can see we tested the white model and this version has some serious style with wonderful tones and purple accents.

Some of the best design highlights of this headset are hidden under the removable speaker tags on the outside of the earcups. Pop those semi-translucent caps off and you'll see some wonderful iridescent glow underneath.

As with some of the other Astro headsets you have the option to customise the look of this one with swappable, custom speaker tags to create your own style.

The ear cushions can easily be removed as well. They're held on with magnets, so come off with a gentle tug if you need to remove them but don't come off accidentally. Those ear cushions are another highlight of the design too.

The Astro A30 wireless boasts cushy memory foam padding on the earpads and headband. A faux leather finish and deep earcup design passively blocks out a lot of background noise as standard.

With nicely tiltable earcups and cleverly balanced clamping force, the headset offers a great fit that makes it easy to wear all day long. We're sad these don't have the same velvety soft material that the Astro A50s have, but if you want to focus on your game audio or music then the A30s are a brilliant option.

When it comes to sound this Astro A30 wireless headset delivers the goods as well. It's rich sounding and offers great positional audio in-game too. It offers a surprising amount of bass and sound customisation tweaks that you can tweak via the Logitech G Mobile App on iOS or Android.

Connectivity galore

2.4 GHz Lightspeed connection, Bluetooth and 3.5 mm

USB-A dongle and optional USB-C dongle

Built-in and removable boom mic

One of the main draws of the Logitech G Astro A30 wireless is the connectivity options. As we've already said it works on multiple different devices.

You can plug in the USB-A 2.4GHz Lightspeed dongle and use that with a PC, you can connect a device via Bluetooth or you can plug in 3.5mm. There are different models available, the Xbox model has a button on the dongle that you can press to switch modes depending, on what it's connected to.

You can also buy an optional USB-C dongle to use with Nintendo Switch and other devices as well.

One of the best things that's most appealing about the Astro A30 wireless is the dual-audio mixing options. This means you can connect to two devices at once and mix the sound to your liking.

This can be something as simple as connecting your phone via Bluetooth and your gaming PC via 2.4Ghz wireless at the same time. Then listening to Spotify on your phone while playing games on your PC and hearing the sound of both at the same time.

You can mix and balance these things by adjusting audio from the app or via the small joystick on the earcup.

Fiddly controls

For the most part, we thoroughly enjoy this headset for a lot of reasons. Using a tiny joystick to adjust volume up and down is a bit of a fiddle though and something to get used to.

That joystick is multi-use though as it also works as a remote control to pause, play and skip music as well as other things.

You also have controls to turn the headset on and off, turn on and pair Bluetooth and mute the microphones. When paired, the headset will automatically connect to both Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz at the same time whenever you're using it, which is certainly convenient. You'd think that battery life would take a hit because of this but from what we've seen this headset is a pleaser here too.

Astro says you can get over 27 hours of use before you need to plug in. We certainly found we rarely needed to plug in, but even if you do run low on battery you can always swap to a 3.5mm connection if you can't charge for any reason.

More mics than you need?

As you can see the Logitech G Astro A30 wireless is convenient in various ways with its connection options. It also has two microphones. A detachable boom mic that you can use for gaming at home and a built-in microphone you can use for Bluetooth phone calls when out and about.

These are good enough for chatting with your friends while gaming or taking a call when you're not at home. Naturally, the boom mic gives a better quality sound but it is still not going to beat a dedicated mic on a boom arm.

To recap Logitech has built on the Astro brand with another fantastic headset that's comfortable, great looking and ticks many boxes that make it appealing for all kinds of listening uses.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Verity Burns.