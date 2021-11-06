(Pocket-lint) - The funky-looking Logitech G435 is a lightweight gaming headset that's full of surprises. It's a wireless headset with some intriguing colourways - including black and neon yellow, blue and raspberry, and off-white and lilac.

The G435 has a lot of promise considering its price point. It's a super-lightweight headset. It's also crafted from recycled plastics, shipped with responsible packaging, and certified by Logitech to be carbon neutral.

How does it sound when you're gaming though? We've been playing with this wireless headset for a while to find out.

40mm audio drivers, 20Hz-20kHz frequency response

Max volume: <100dB with optional limiter at <85dB

18 hours battery life with USB-C charging

Weight: 165g

We have to admit to having our doubts about the Logitech G435 Lightspeed when we first got it out of the box. It looks like it's going to be all style over substance, but we were immediately struck by a few things that make this headset shine. Especially when considering its price.

Firstly, the G435 is incredibly lightweight. Its frame is built with a material headband with very little padding - but also very little plastic. The earcups are also cleverly crafted with a nice depth to them, but more importantly an ergonomic shape that fits the natural jut of your ears.

All this means that despite not having the fanciest cushioning or the plushest paddings, the G435 manages to deliver really good comfort.

The breathable fabric ear cushions are also removable, which gives you easy access to the underneath. In the box, there's a small instruction leaflet on how to remove one of the earcups' inner workings to access the battery. Which is a clue that the battery is replaceable and speaks to the longevity of the headset, which is a nice touch to the design and a promise of things to come.

Pocket-lint

The second surprising discovery for us was the sound. With 40mm drivers - and it's just a stereo headset, there's no virtual surround sound here unless you use Dolby Atmos or Windows Sonic Sound - still manages to offer some delightful bass and rich audio for gaming, listening to music, or watching films. It's also incredibly loud too.

Bluetooth & Lightspeed wireless

The other thing the G435 packs is two connection options - Lightspeed wireless or Bluetooth. You can pair it with any Bluetooth device and listen to sound that way, or plugin the 2.4GHz wireless dongle and listen wirelessly on PC. Sadly you can't do both at the same time as you can with the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless.

Switching between Bluetooth and wireless modes can be a faff - you have to press-and-hold the mic button to swap modes - but when it works it's great sounding on any compatible device. We had some issues when pairing with the Lightspeed wireless dongle though - but pressing the power button and mic mute button simultaneously sorts this out.

Pocket-lint

The wireless range is also pretty decent. Logitech states 10 meters, but we found we could go several rooms away from source before it disconnected - and we were easily back in play when we returned to our gaming setup.

The G435 Lightspeed doesn't have a 3.5mm connection but will work with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 or PS5. Charging is via a USB-A-to-USB-C cable and you can get up to 18 hours of battery life. As there's no RGB lighting here it means the headset just goes and goes. We didn't have to plug in too often, which is always a bonus with a wireless headset.

Dual-embedded beamforming mics

Frequency response: 100Hz-8kHz

Unlike most other gaming headsets, the G435 doesn't have a boom microphone or a detachable 3.5mm mic, but instead uses dual beamforming microphones to capture your voice.

Pocket-lint

We found that this setup results in a good voice capture in terms of volume and clarity. It's also convenient because nothing is in the way - ideal if you like to eat and game.

The downside of this setup is that it's quite susceptible to background and environmental noise. If you're using a noisy mechanical gaming keyboard and voice activation for your Discord chat with friends while gaming then you might find they aren't very happy with you. They'll certainly be able to hear you though.

Verdict The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight gaming headset with plenty to offer. It's comfortable, good-looking, and sounds great too. Logitech says this headset is built for small heads, but we found it to be a great fit - especially with the deep, ear-shaped design of each earcup. The lightweight fit makes it wonderfully comfortable for hours of wear too. Considering the price the Logitech G435 Lightspeed is a great audio option for PC and PlayStation gamers.

