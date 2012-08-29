Logitech UE 900 in-ear headphones: Pro aspirations, consumer-ish price

Logitech has announced the Ultimate Ears 900, a set of in-ear headphones that want to take your listening to another level.

Logitech might not be the first company that pops into your brain when thinking about headphones. That's probably a different story where the professionals are concerned, as the company's Ultimate Ears brand make custom in-ear monitors that are used by on-stage musicians the world over.

It's this legacy that Ultimate Ears's latest UE 900 noise-isolating in-ear headphones aspire to bring to a (slightly) more affordable consumer level, though the £329 price tag makes it clear that these aren't 'phones for the casual listener.

Logitech's personal in-ear reference monitors are great for performers, but aren't renowned for being the most comfortable. That's where the UE 900 in-ears plug the biggest gap: although they're based around the same technology as the monitors, which includes four-armature speakers and a three-way crossover in a universal fit, they're designed to be more comfortable and natural sounding for comfy, long-term listening.

The Logitech Ultimate Ears 900 in-ear headphones come in their own case with five silicon caps and three Comply Foam tips for a more personalised, snug fit, and also include an anti-coil cable and ear loops. Swish stuff.