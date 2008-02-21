Jabra BT8040 Bluetooth headset

Bluetooth headsets are two a penny these days and Jabra has become something of a household name in this domain. But does the tiny headset impress? We get calling to find out.



The Jabra BT8040 employs lug hole wedge technology, i.e., you stick it in your ear. Jabra supply six different rubber covers hoping one will do the job. Whilst you wouldn’t want to run for the bus, or wear this on your bike, if you are sat behind the leather-clad steering wheel of your BMW M3, you should be fine.



As for features, the BT8040 covers pretty much all bases. Used for its core function as a handsfree device for your mobile, it is a pleasure to use. In our tests, callers couldn’t identify that we were talking handsfree and equally could still hear the conversation when exposed to a range of background noises.



The headset also features a volume control that allows for muting in-call, but other functions are managed via the single main button on the body of the device – using the common array of long and short, single or double presses to assess a number of features, including last number redial, for example.



Ramping up the specs, Jabra has gone the whole hog and included Bluetooth 2 and A2DP. The first question that springs to mind is why you might want stereo music streaming through a single miniscule earpiece?



We did just this and you can indeed listen to your music, although to be fair, this is no comparison to using a real pair of headphones. Ok, you might want to listen to your music in one ear whilst waiting for calls, but it seems unlikely. A case of can do it, but you probably won’t.



You can also pair the BT8040 with two devices, so if you have a work and personal mobile phone, you can take all calls through the one device, or pair it with a Bluetooth-enabled desk phone for example.



In the box you get a charger and USB cable for charging on the move. You also get a user guide on CD which unfortunately you’ll have to dive into to unlock the more advanced features.

Verdict As a Bluetooth headset this is a great device when employed in its core function: talking. The stereo audio support, whilst nice, seems a little gimmicky, a case of being able to say that it does everything you could want.



Perhaps this is the problem - it has the capacity to be a little overwhelming. Controlling everything with a combination of button presses and deciphering the range of coloured light options can be baffling. You’ll have to decide whether the features outweigh those available for a quarter of the price.