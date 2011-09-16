  1. Home
Jabra Sport pictures and hands-on

Jabra Sport hands-on
Pocket-lint doesn't like jogging. Let's get that out of the way early on. But in the name of research, we put the Jabra Sport to the test.

In our ears they went, and off we went. To the petrol station up the road. At least a 5-minute jog / walk - plenty of time to test out the features on board.

Features such as the FM radio, A2DP technology for beaming over your tunes, the remote control and the wind-shielded microphone.

All worked a treat and, considering that we're used to in-ear (and custom fit) buds usually, we found that the earpieces stayed in place nicely and the sound quality was more than okay.

Physical protection is offered up by US Military Standard rain, dust and shock resistant certification, ensuring that come rain or shine you'll still be able to get your work-out in - so no more excuses when it's a bit drizzly outside.

The chord is covered in a powder like substance that makes it water and sweat resistant and the ergonomic behind-the-ear design works well and doesn't feel as heavy as we feared it might have.

The Sport setup also comes with a free download of Endomondo Sports Tracker app, a fitness tracking application for smartphones that functions as a motivational tool for running, giving quick updates on speed, distance, and lap time when you tap the button on the earpiece.

We didn't need the motivation though. The petrol station is the only place in town that sells Scampi Fries, and we were fresh out.

The Jabra Sport Bluetooth stereo headset will be available for £99 from October.

