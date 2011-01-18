Jabra EasyGo Bluetooth Headset hands-on

Designed as an entry-level headset, with a price point to match, Jabra's EasyGo Bluetooth offering is satisfyingly simple to setup and operate from the box. Its a Bluetooth v2.1 device and is backwards compatible, so will work with a vast array of mobile handsets, and it can pair with two devices simultaneously; great for those who have separate work and personal phones.

For a cost-effective device, the EasyGo is surprisingly well built, offering a sturdy and solid casing. There's two plastic ear loops included with the headset for different sized ears, along with three different steps of ear buds (or Ultimate Comfort Eargels, as Jabra calls them).

Other than that, the only other inclusion in the pack is an AC charger which, to be completely honest, has the shortest cable we've ever seen. Unfortunately, the power socket on the headset is not mini-USB, even though it looks like it initially, so unless you've got a waist-high or desktop power plug in your house/office, you'll need to bend down a lot.

Thankfully, though, one charge will last up to six hours of talktime, eight days of standby. And it can be fully charged from nothing to full in around two hours.

Button-wise, the volume controls are a touch tiny, but the answer/end functionality is enacted by depressing the back end of the whole device, so you don't have to fiddle about trying to find it in a hurry.

The EasyGo uses DSP (Digital Signal Processing) technology, and boasts clear voice and sound talents. Certainly, while using it paired to an iPhone 4, it offered a pleasant, uninhibited performance. Nothing groundbreaking, but considering its price, certainly within the realms of acceptability.

And that's its biggest draw. You can currently get the Jabra EasyGo Bluetooth Headset for £17.99 on Amazon.co.uk (originally £29.99). Considering that equivalents can be anywhere up to £100 more expensive (such as Bose's offering, for example), there's a lot of tech going on here for the price. It may not offer as many bells and whistles as its rivals, but are you after a Bluetooth headset or a Morris Dancing troupe?