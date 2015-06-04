Denon AH-GC20 Globe Cruiser: Wireless, noise cancelling and comfortable (hands-on)

Denon announced the AH-GC20 Globe Cruiser headphones in April of this year, which it described as "the perfect travel companion, letting you enjoy your favourite music free from the distraction of unwanted ambient noise and all without the hassle of tangled wires".

The wireless noise cancelling headphones have a lovely design featuring an aluminium spur hanger that supports the ergonomic ear cups. All the materials used look and feel premium, resulting in a great finish that is a pleasure to wear. The ear cups are very soft and we found the AH-GC20 Globe Cruiser headphones lovely and comfortable.

The silver and black finish looks great and although these aren't the smallest headphones knocking about, we didn't feel like they were bigger than they needed to be. The controls are on the underside of each cup so they are easily accessible when you are wearing them and the overall design is nice and simple without any fuss.

You'll find large 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Mode connectivity and active noise-canceling circuitry within the Globe Cruiser headphones and we noticed the noise cancelling feature as soon as we put them over our ears. Of course you can still hear people talking, but the headphones were able to block out a lot of the background hiss, making us feel like we were in a much calmer place than a crowded exhibition hall.

As soon as we hit play on our music, we completely forgot where we were so much so that our surrounding peers are lucky we didn't break into dance. We could hear the songs we played perfectly and we only had the volume on half of what it could have been. We didn't notice any of the conversation that had been muffled when we originally put the headphones on and we listened to a couple of songs, one a little more upbeat and louder than the other, but we could hear both clearly without any interference from our surroundings.

The Global Cruiser headphones feature a "Multi-Point" feature that Denon claims will provide a clear connection to two compatible devices at the same time, and a Clear Voice Capture system, which enhances received audio quality. We weren't in the right conditions to be able to test these features out properly but we will certainly pay close attention to them when we get these in for full review.

Additionally, the AH-GC20 Globe Cruiser headphones come with an included headphone cable, a 3.5mm-1⁄4-inch standard headphone plug adaptor and even a plane adapter plug for those that want to find out how perfect a travel companion these headphones really are. There is also a supplied audio cable and a USB Micro-B cable for charging.

Denon claims the Globe Cruiser headphones will charge in three hours and run for 20 hours on a full charge. We didn't get the chance to test this during our brief amount of time with them, but we will do so when we spend some more time with them.

The Denon AH-GC20 Globe Cruiser headphones will cost £249 and they come with a protective carry case that stores them along with all their accessories.