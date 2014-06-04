Denon Music Maniac headphones pictures and hands-on

Denon has shown off a number of new products at its European Developer Conference in Marbella, including additions to its Music Maniac headphones.

While the headphones on display were pre-production samples, we got the chance to have a quick feel and play to let you know our first impressions, but bear in mind things could change before they launch.

Sitting at the top of the range is the AH-MM400 premium over-ear headphones featuring a 40mm free edge driver and real wood ear cup.

They offer a fold in mechanism and detachable cable connections, along with a faux leather headband and metal hanger.

We couldn't test them out in terms of sound, but we did try them on to get a feel for how comfortable they were and we liked these the best out of the three on display.

The design felt and looked well built and while the wood might not be to everyone's taste, it offered something a little different to the classic over-ear headphones available on the market.

Next in line is the AH-MM300 premium over-ear headphones that also come with a 40mm free edge driver inside, but again, we weren't able to test the sound quality on these.

The AH-MM300 feature a fold flat mechanism, detachable cable connections and an artificial leather headband, as well as a metal hanger.

While the design felt a little less premium that the MM400's, they were still comfortable to wear when we tried them on briefly. The black leather in place of the wood makes this set of headphones look a little more traditional which some might prefer.

The black and silver complement each other well and although the ear pads themselves were a little smaller than the MM400's, they offered sufficient ear coverage and the classic design was nice.

The last of the additions to the Music Maniac range is the AH-MM200 portable on-ear headphones that come with a 30mm free edge driver, fold in mechanism and detachable cable connections.

Again, there is an artificial leather headband and metal hanger but this model is available in both black and white.

These headphones are a lot smaller than the top of range MM400's and the headband felt very square, leaving a gap on the sides of our head, although we suspect this will be changed before they are released.

The ear cups felt a little small for us and we didn't find these to be as comfortable as the other two styles but the design still looked premium and if you are in the market for a smaller set of headphones, the final version of these with a few design tweaks could be a contender if the sound quality is there.

All three of the headphones come with a 1.3m long cable featuring an Apple remote, as well as a 1.3m long audio only cable and a carrying case.

Although it is still to be confirmed, the Denon AH-MM400, AH-MM300 and AH-MM200 headphones are due to be coming in September for £329, £249 and £199 respectively.