Creative Sound Blaster Tactic 3D Omega hands and ears-on

We exclusively brought you the news that Creative would be launching a wireless version of its Tactic 3D headphones at CES and now we’ve tracked them down to go hands and ears on.

The new Sound Blaster Tactic3D Omega Wireless Gaming Headset will work with the PS3, Xbox 360, Mac and PC by connecting a small USB dongle into the device and then wireless connecting to the headphones.

While you can work them with a computer, the main focus and usage here is going to be in the living room as you don’t have to worry about a wire trailing across your living room.

According to Creative, “the Creative Sound Blaster Tactic3D Omega wireless gaming headset delivers phenomenal audio quality by teaming Creative’s immersive audio technology and powerful FullSpectrum 50mm drivers for a superb audio experience, giving the user a complete 3D experience when playing the new generation of 3D games.”

In practice and they are right. We had a quick listen at the company’s stand at CES in Las Vegas and even though the ambient noise from the show floor was very loud the headphones did a good job of not only creating a good three-dimensional sound from the game that we played on the PS3, but also knocking out that noise from the show floor thanks to large and comfortable ear cups.

Realizing that a lot of gamers like to talk to their mates, the headset also features a detachable noise-canceling microphone although we weren’t able to test it’s performance this time. We suspect it will be as good as the Tactic 3D Sigma, which I use to record the Pocket-lint podcast each week.

Mac and PC users will also get THX TruStudio Pro software suite on the Mac and PC for an immersive audio experience.

The Creative Sound Blaster Tactic3D Omega wireless gaming headset will be available from February 2011 onwards at the suggested retail price of US$199.99.