Bang & Olufsen limited-edition Graphite Blush BeoPlay H6 headphones look fantastic, we have a listen

Bang & Olufsen has announced it is expanding its BeoPlay H6 headphones range with three new limited edition models designed especially for the autumn/winter season.

The headphones have been released in a number of special editions in the past, including a green pair last October and a Pepsi Live for Now custom edition in May earlier this year. The latest additions joining the H6 party are in Blue Stone, Bronzed Hazel and Graphite Blush.

We got the chance to see the new limited edition models that will be available alongside the Classic Black and Natural versions during a Christmas in July event and we loved them. The new colours are rich and fantastic, featuring the same soft leather and metallic metal finish found on the current and previous BeoPlay H6 headphones and they look as good as you would expect.

The BeoPlay H6 headphones are designed to bring maximum comfort and audio quality while providing a decent level of sound isolation, but the key is that they mix BeoPlay with B&O's premium headphone range.

The cowhide leather from New Zealand is beautiful, comfortable and it oozes a premium feel, while the coloured aluminium discs on the outside of the cups are subtly etched with the B&O logo and make you feel proud to have them on your head.

As the special edition headphones offer the exact same design, except for the colours, as the previous BeoPlay H6 headphones that have gone before them, we have the same Jakob Wagner to thank for their beauty. However, although we have been big fans of the past models, the new additions really stand out from the crowd - especially the Blue Stone and Graphite Blush. The colours work seamlessly together and they really are some special-looking headphones.

They aren't cheap, but they don't look it either and they hit the shelves with the same £329 price tag as the current BeoPlay H6 models. They are fairly compact and they bring great audio-quality with them, offering plenty of sound detail but not too much punchy bass. There are a set of 40mm drivers and an internal bass port and everything is clean, simple and well-balanced.

You'll find a 3.5mm headphone jack in the side of the H6, which allows you to daisy chain headphones together if you want to share what you are listening to with a friend and there is also an in-line remote and microphone for hands-free smartphone use.

We found the comfort factor to be one of the H6's best attributes when we tried them out before, but we really do love these new limited edition colours so if there is ever a time to pick a pair of these up, it's now.

The limited-edition BeoPlay H6 over-ear headphones will be available from Selfridges, John Lewis and Mr Porter from August for £329.