Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 review: A large, lightweight gaming headset

(Pocket-lint) - The Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 is the closed-back version of the headset we tried previously (the Audio-Technica ATH-GDL3) and on the face of it is a very similar offering.

Audio-Technica says the ATH-GL3 is a "high-fidelity gaming headset that offers a pure sound quality like no other" which is a fairly bold claim, so we've been gaming with it to see how it holds up to the competition.

Our quick take All told the Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 is an easy-to-wear headset with a comfortable fit, great sound, a decent microphone and very few things to complain about. We wish the ear cushions were a bit deeper and that it had a bit more bass to it but overall it's a thoroughly enjoyable headset to use. If you're looking for a loud and capable 3.5mm headset that passively blocks out surrounding noise and lets you focus on your game then the Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 is a great option.

4.0 stars For Lightweight design

Rich-sounding drivers

Easy to wear

Long 3.5mm cable Against Earcups are too shallow

Volume wheel is too small

Mute button has no light/audio cue

Creaky

A lightweight headset for all-day wear

Less than 230-gram frame

Two detachable cables: 3.0 m (9.8') with 3.5 mm (1/8") mic and headphone plugs for computers 1.2 m (3.9') cable with a 3.5 mm (1/8") TRRS plug for PS5/XBX/other consoles

Detachable Hypercardioid boom mic

After trying the ATH-GDL3 we had a feeling we knew what this other model was going to be like to use and in many ways it's very similar.

Initial impressions of this headset are that it's a little cheap feeling in the hand, but that's because it's intentionally designed to be incredibly lightweight. This ends up being one of its highlights, as it's one of the lightest gaming headsets that money can buy.

That makes it incredibly easy to wear for hours and hours. It's crafted with a floating head strap that sits gently on top of your head as well as a loose-fitting metal headband which is large and easily adjustable. It's easy fitting, but yet somehow has a nice balance of clamping force so it doesn't fly off your head every time you move while also not putting unnecessary pressure on your noggin.

The earcups are also nice and large, though sadly on the shallow side. We find they cover the ear nicely, but could also easily put pressure on your ear if you have ears that stick out a bit.

The cushions are crafted with a faux leather style material that complements the closed outer shell and helps block out external background noise. They're not as breathable as material cushions, but don't get overly hot either. So a good balance that's well struck.

The other good news is that both the ear cushions and the headband are easily removable so you can swap and replace them as necessary in future.

There are some frustrations with the design though. The cables and microphone are removable which is certainly convenient, but the volume wheel on the earcup is a touch too recessed and fiddly to use. Similarly, there's a mic mute button on the headset that's easy to use, but there's no audio warning or light to let you know when the mic is muted. So this can be a bit of a faff.

One other small annoyance we discovered is a creak from the earcups when you twist them to adjust the position. Not something you'll be doing often once you've put them on your head but a minor annoyance.

Closed and immersive soundscape

Closed-back design, 45mm drivers

10-35,000Hz frequency response

The Audio-Technica ATH-GL3 sports 45mm drivers that are surprisingly loud and capable. Though it's not as bass-rich as some of the other headsets we've tested, it certainly delivers a great soundscape for gaming. Even more so thanks to the closed-back design which helps to eliminate a lot of background noise and keeps your focus where it matters.

This is a 3.5mm headset that comes with two different cables making it compatible with PC as well PS5, Xbox Series X, and other games consoles too. It has a nice long cable that's brilliantly convenient and it's the design thoughts like that which make it a pleasure to use.

It is a stereo headset though, so there's no virtual surround sound without the use of Dolby Atmos or Windows Sonic sound. That doesn't mean it isn't worth using though. We found this headset perfectly capable for gaming and it has rich audio that's fantastic for music and movies too.

The mic on this headset doesn't let it down either. It suffers from a little compression but is otherwise rich sounding and does a good job of capturing your voice without loads of pesky background noise.

To recap This is a lightweight and comfortable headset that's easy to wear for hours and hours. As you'd expect from an Audio-Technica headset it's great sounding and has a rich audio range. It blocks out more background noise than the ATH-GDL3 open back, though the earcups are unfortunately shallow.

