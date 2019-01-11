Audio-Technica is an increasingly well-known Japanese audio brand. And for good reason: it makes some great turntables and headphones, including the brand new ANC900BT noise-cancelling over-ear cans, which launched at CES 2019.

Digital hybrid noise-cancelling technology (four microphone array)

Three noise-cancelling modes, control using Connect app

Wired (1.2m cable included) or wireless (Bluetooth 5.0)

Touch and swipe controls

Black or charcoal finish

Carry case included

When we first picked up the ANC900BT we were surprised by how light they are. Not because they're poor quality, because the brand has focused on locating the lightest weight components without affecting the resulting audio quality. Plus that lightness is reflected in how they wear; they're very comfortable on the head.

Principle to the ANC900BT is the active noise-cancelling technology (ANC), which uses four microphones (two on each earcup) to reduce external noise. In a brilliant move the ANC can be activated by simply holding your palm over the left earcup, when a voice (quietly) declares it active. It's also deactivated this way too, so there's no messing around with lots of buttons and switches, which also makes for a neat design.

The noise-cancelling comes in more flavours too, with three settings available through the app. We were unable to pair a personal device to check this out, but Audio-Technica told us that different strengths of cancelling are available. The standard one we chose work very well - indeed, as the earcups fit well, outside noise is already somewhat limited. Definitely one for frequent travellers who don't want that irksom plane noise/hiss.

40mm drivers with diamond-like carbon coated diaphragms

Qualcomm aptX, AAC and SBC audio codecs, Hi-Res Audio

Low-energy Bluetooth 5.0 wireless

Up to 35 hours battery life

The sound quality is where the ANC900BT go one step beyond the rest of Audio-Technica's line-up. The 40mm drivers encompass the ears comfortably, directing clean and well-balanced audio with a good kick of bass too.

Hi-Res Audio support is part of the package, including in wireless mode thanks to aptX compatibility. Basically, whether you're listening wired or wirelessly, the ANC900BT tick all the boxes for top quality.

The on-board battery is said to be good for 35 hours, too, which is enough to get you through a good fortnight's worth of commutes and yet more. Recharging is achieved using the Micro-USB cable - it's just a shame that's not a USB-C port to make for compatibility with the latest smartphones.