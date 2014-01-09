Hands-on: Audio Technica SonicFuel ATH-OX7AMP headphones include built-in amp to save smartphone battery

In among the sea of headphones on show at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Audio Technica SonicFuel ATH-OX7AMP were one of those that most caught our attention, because they've got a built-in amplifier and volume control.

You can boost volume and, Audio Technica claims, preserve battery life of the device you're listening to by outputting at lower volumes. Now that's rather cool.

The amplifier runs via one AAA battery that sits in the side of one earcup, but if it runs out and there's not one installed then the SonicFuel ATH-OX7AMP can work passively without.

Build-quality is the weak point of these cans, as the untreated plastic look isn't as aesthetically exciting as it could be. Not that the same can be said for comfort: the plush earcups and headband are padded and deliver that soft-on-the-bonce wonderfulness when worn.

The earcups sit well to the ears, resting on them rather than being over-ear varieties. We didn't wear them for long, but once slipped over our ears found them not to pinch and the lightweight design - can probably credit the plastic for that - has a floaty feel.

Price-wise you will have to part with £200 when these cans launch in the spring. They're not budget, but then they are a talking point.