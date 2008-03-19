  Hauppauge XFones PC-2400 headphones

When it comes to getting the best sound from your computer, it pays to invest in a pair of good quality headphones. These latest cans from Hauppauge promise to deliver Dolby 5.1 surround sound with no wires in sight.

To do this the headset comes with a HomeRF transmitter, so you plug the dongle into your PC’s USB slot and as they are already paired, they’re ready to use.

The reason for RF instead of say, Bluetooth, is that it offers a greater bandwidth rate, so a better signal can be maintained, even if you’re sitting over 10 metres away from your PC.

However, the first thing you'll discover about these headphones is how sturdy they feel. The support arms are stiff but hold the cans firmly on your ears. The cups have a good deal of padding too.

Powered by three AAA batteries, you’ll find it easy to change batteries on the go, just remember to carry spares with you as you’ll never know when you might need them.

Hauppage claim these headphones can enhance your movie experience by giving you a full Dolby 5.1 surround-sound. However, this isn’t handled by the hardware but by the software that comes bundled with them.

The software in question is CyberLink PowerDVD, which should offer the same quality regardless of which headphones you use. We found quality was more than acceptable, with a great deal of warmth and plenty of bass to our test movie. We also tested them with a range of MP3 files, which sounded great.