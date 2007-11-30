  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone reviews

Aliph Jawbone Bluetooth headset

|
1/5  
The best Lightning headphones 2018 for your iPhone
The best Lightning headphones 2018 for your iPhone
4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended

Price when reviewed: £50

Quick verdict

There isn't much to say about the Jawbone as it just gets on with the job at hand, i.e., allowing you to have your handsfree
Read full verdict

For
  • Stylish
  • Good sound
  • Crisp and clear
Against
  • Not as small as some headsets

The Aliph headset promises to eliminate virtually all background noise so calls are clearer, but does it really work? We get making calls to find out.

Using technology originally created for DARPA (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) to enhance communications in the most hostile and rugged environments the Jawbone technology includes an intelligent system of sensors and software, which continuously adjusts-at a rate of 500 times per second-to improve audio quality based on what it knows about the environment.

Sounds impressive, and in practice luckily all "that" army tech works as its one of the best headsets we've tried this year.

In our tests in a number of different environments - read supermarket, car, home, office, street, pub ... voice calls where clear and crisp, while not one person we called or answered a call from realised that we were on a headset.

As for pairing, this was like other headsets on the market - simple and easy to do.

Normally when these things work really well they don't look so good. Luckily that's not the case here. The jawbone, which is available in black, silver, and red has a stylish design with a perforated shield that curves to match the outline of the face and weighs 14 grams so it's not too heavy either.

As for charging, there are a number of ways in the box that this can be done including a USB charger for business travellers to save them having to take the AC adapter with them too boot. A nice touch.

Verdict

There isn't much to say about the Jawbone as it just gets on with the job at hand, i.e., allowing you to have your handsfree.

Top marks.

Aliph Jawbone Bluetooth headset deals

Aliph Jawbone Bluetooth headset
£50
£50
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Headphones
Skullcandy launches $130 Push, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones
Amazon and Google AirPods coming 2019, both said to rival Apple
New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
Apple AirPods 3 to get new design but AirPods 2 still coming early 2019
10 best music gifts for Christmas
Comments