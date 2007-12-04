  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone reviews

Q-Jays Dual Micro Earphones

|
1/2  
The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones
The best Bluetooth headphones 2018: Top on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £129

Quick verdict

The packaging is excellent and has the sound quality to match but you’ll have to pay for the privilege
Read full verdict

For
  • Great sound
  • Plenty of extras
Against
  • Expensive
  • Lightweight cable

There are earphones then there are serious earphones and the Q-Jay Dual Micro certainly fall into the latter category. Before you even get to use the earphones you’ll be impressed with what’s on offer.

The packaging is great, as you’ll find a wide range of different sizes of ear-buds, so finding the best ones to suit you easier. Then there are a two extension cables - one with a straight plug, the other with an angled one - and even a leather wallet to store the earphones when you’re not using them. To be fair, the wallet is a little on the small side and certainly doesn’t allow you to carry anything but the essential.

The earphones are billed as the world’s smallest dual armature earphones, and look and feel fantastic. Made with a PVC shell but coming with a Kevlar inner coating and feel light once inserted in the ears. Being noise-cancellation earphones, it’s important to get the right buds as you need to push them deep into your ear canal.

If there is one problem with the design it’s the rather flimsy cable, which doesn’t feel that durable and the rather bulky jack splitter.

When it comes to sound quality you can really hear the technology at its best. We found they didn’t work at their best at low volume but once you start to pump up the volume the sound is clear and not too bassy with plenty of mid-range.

Verdict

If you’re serious about having the best sound quality available for your MP3 player and don’t mind the asking price, the Q-Jays Dual Micro earphones offer great performance but there are more cost-effective headsets out there.

Q-Jays Dual Micro Earphones deals

Q-Jays Dual Micro Earphones
£129
£129
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Headphones
Skullcandy launches $130 Push, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones
Amazon and Google AirPods coming 2019, both said to rival Apple
New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
Apple AirPods 3 to get new design but AirPods 2 still coming early 2019
10 best music gifts for Christmas
Comments