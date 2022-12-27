(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries launched its Arctis Nova lineup of headsets with a bang at the premium end, stunning us with first the Nova Pro and then the simply sublime Nova Pro Wireless.

That's not the extent of the lineup, though, and the lower price of the Nova 7 means that it represents a much more widely attractive option for those looking to pick up a new headset. Here's how we've found it to use for a few weeks.

Our quick take This is a superb headset that sits at the top-end of the mid-range section of the market - it's priced very fairly at the moment in our eyes, but will be a better and better deal as its pricetag creeps down over time. You get great sound and a headset that's really comfortable to wear for hours at a time, plus battery life and charging speed that won't leave you stuck without audio in many circumstances. With that package of features, the Nova 7 should be a lot of people's choice if they're looking for a new headset at its price-point. A weird quirk with the dongle means that if you do go for it, the Xbox version is by far the one to pick, too.

4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended For Comfortable and lightweight

New design looks great

Excellent sound

Retractable mic Against Doesn't feel wildly durable

Only Xbox version is cross-compatible

Design

Headband supports some weight

Available in black only, console variants have colour accents

SteelSeries' new look and feel for its Arctis Nova headsets means there isn't much variation between its various headsets - they all look the same, with a bit of change in how they feel and what they weigh.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Nova 7 therefore looks a lot like the posher Nova Pro Wireless, but it weighs a bunch less thanks to shaving off features like active noise-cancelling and a few other bells and whistles.

Best wireless headphones 2022: Top Bluetooth options from Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Bose and more By Conor Allison · 26 December 2022 · Whether you're searching for on-ear or over-ear, favour top-end features or your wallet, we've tried them all.

That's a good thing - it's a sleek and simple look that has pretty subtle earcups and retains the core of SteelSeries' look with a headband suspended under a metallic band to suspend some weight off your head.

This means good news, in the form of a headset that's extremely comfortable to wear not just because of its low weight but also the smart design choices packed into it.

We've worn it for hours at a time without any clamping on our head, and you can also adjust the headband easily to make it a better fit for smaller heads.

If you pick up the versions aimed at Xbox or PlayStation platforms (both of which work with PC), you'll get headbands green or blue respectively to add a pop of colour, but broadly all versions look the same.

The headset has a retractable microphone that's unnoticeable when it's folded away, and really flexible when you pull it out, making it ideal for adjustability.

Sound quality

40 mm Neodymium Drivers

20–22,000 Hz frequency range

Noise-cancelling bidirectional microphone

SteelSeries is this reviewer's chosen daily driver on the headset front not just because of its consistent comfort levels, but moreso because its headsets sound great.

The Arctis Nova 7 is another notch in the belt, with sound that really impresses at a lower price bracket than the unmatched Nova Pro Wireless.

You get clear, rich but balanced sound in basically every type of game. It was perfect for the dialogue and chilled-out audio of Marvel's Midnight Suns but also great for the more taut and explosive moments offered up by Warzone 2.0.

The Nova 7 can get impressively loud but also nice and delicately quiet, and in both cases we didn't notice a loss of detail at all.

The bass response is perhaps not the most booming that you can find, but that's a sound profile that we prefer, one that means you get a more balanced output overall.

You can use the headset with its including low-latency dongle (and that's by far the default way) but it also supports simultaneous Bluetooth, which means you can mix audio nicely, and this feature works easily.

Battery life and features

38-hour battery life, 6 hours from 15 minutes charging

Wireless dongle is more powerful on Xbox version

We've said it before, but we're thrilled by how battery life has come on in the last couple of years for gaming headsets - we've gone from a dozen hours being par to expecting about double that at least.

The Arctis Nova 7 exceeds that bar, thankfully, with 36 hours of battery life as standard, measure that we found it met in testing.

What's also welcome here is a pretty rapid charging speed, which means that a 15-minute stint on the cable will get you fully six hours of playtime. That's great for the occasions when you find yourself stuck with low battery, although a wired connection is also there as your final backup.

This means you don't have the innovative battery-swapping that the Nova Pro Wireless offers, but it makes sense for that to be a high-end feature.

The headset comes with a diminutive USB-C dongle that's basically unchanged from previous headsets, and which connects it to low-latency audio.

It's small enough to stick out of your console, PC or phone without drawing notice, unlike the chunkier control hub of the fancy Nova Pro Wireless.

What's very weird here is that the PC and PlayStation versions have the same small dongle, while the Xbox version has a slightly bigger one with a small switch to change it from Xbox mode to a USB mode that will work on PlayStation, Switch, PC, mobile and more.

This means for the same price the Xbox version is the only one that will work with basically every device you might like, making it by far the best choice when picking up the Nova 7.

It's a shame that we don't have a one-headset-fits-all situation here for all versions, though - we'd love that to filter through SteelSeries' otherwise excellent lineup of options.

To recap This is a great wireless headset, lightweight and comfortable but with sound that brings oodles of quality to the table. It can't quite match the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but it's miles less expensive so that's absolutely fine, and is definitely a more sensible budgetary option for the majority of gamers anyway.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Verity Burns.