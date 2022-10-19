Epos H3Pro Hybrid review: Hybrid in more ways than one

(Pocket-lint) - The Epos H3Pro Hybrid is an interesting addition to Epos' line-up of gaming headsets. Quite a bit different to the H6Pro closed and open headsets we tried in a past, for a number of reasons.

Those reasons include the addition of ANC but also capabilities that include multiple connection options with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity options as well as 3.5mm. What's the like to game with though? We've been testing it out on PC to find out.

Our quick take The Epos H3Pro Hybrid is certainly interesting. It's comfortable, capable and sounds great too. We have a few small complaints, like the battery life and the inability to use 3.5mm without power but otherwise, it's one of the better headsets we've tried lately.

4.0 stars For Comfortable fit

Excellent noise cancellation

Multiple connection options Against Battery life could be better

Issues with 3.5mm

More than meets the eye

2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 4.2 and 3.5mm

15 m / 49.2 ft range

20 Hz – 20,000 Hz frequency response

Dynamic closed back design

The Epos H3Pro Hybrid has much more on offer than meets the eye. At first glance, it looks very similar to the other Epos headsets we've tried, but it has a lot of capabilities that make it comparable to something like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

For a start, it has active noise cancellation, which is a rare sight on a gaming headset.

It comes with a wireless dongle that allows for connection to a PC, but it also works with other devices too. It has Bluetooth and a 3.5mm cable included as well. This setup not only gives you the option to connect to various devices but also to connect to multiple things at the same time. So you can pair it with your phone and listen to music on Spotify while also listening to game audio from your PC for example.

Alternatively, you can use your phone with voice apps to chat with your friends and play that way.

The other benefit here is the design of this headset makes it look like a pair of earphones rather than a classic "gamer" headset. The boom mic is removable and pops off easily with a simple magnet system. You can then connect via Bluetooth and use them while out with your phone.

Detachable mic

Detachable boom microphone

100 Hz – 7,500 Hz frequency response

Bidirectional pick-up pattern

The one downside we have found in terms of connectivity though is the 3.5mm connection doesn't work unless the headset is turned on. We assume this is because of the ANC capabilities meaning the headset needs to be powered, whatever connection you're using. This is the case whether ANC is turned on or off.

That's something to keep in mind because this means if you're using the headset with a 3.5mm device and the power runs out, you'll have to plug it in to charge with the USB-C cable as well. This means two cables to run one headset.

The good news is that the headset has audible warnings when it's running low on battery. It'll also give you a percentage warning whenever you turn it on, so you know just how much juice is left each time. We did, however, find that the battery life isn't amazing. Especially if you're making full use of the various features including the wireless mode and active noise cancellation.

The other minor complaint is the wireless range isn't as good as other headsets we've tried. It's fine in the room and within the gaming area but if you pop off to the bathroom or for a drink you'll quickly find it disconnects. It does quickly reconnect when you wander back into the room though, so it's not a major issue.

Hybrid design

Weight 308 g

The Epos H3Pro Hybrid is "hybrid" in several ways, not just in the multiple ways it can connect to devices, but also in its design.

It uses an interesting mix of faux leather and material on the ear cushions which gives a good balance of soft comfort and passive noise cancellation. This is excellent as it means that your ears don't get too hot when gaming, but you can also still be fully immersed in the game.

The combination of passive noise cancellation and the ANC results in an impressive level of environmental noise reduction. The sound is good too, but that's no surprise based on the quality of sound we've come to expect from Epos headsets. The H3Pro has a good bass response and a pleasant audio range for gaming too.

With the Epos Gaming Suite, you can also customise the sound including turning on 7.1 surround sound and tweaking audio profiles. You can also make some other changes in here including enhancing the mic audio.

Another feature is you can press the Bluetooth button to switch between various EQ profiles on the fly without using the software.

There's no denying that the Epos H3Pro Hybrid is comfortable. It has a good (tight) clamping force and easily adjustable earcups so it's easy to get into a nice position and fully immerse yourself with it. The headband is also large, sturdy and easily adjustable so it shouldn't be a problem for those with larger heads.

Though they aren't necessarily super deep, the earcups are a nice size and shaped in a natural way which fits over the ear nicely creating a pleasant seal. We found that whatever we were doing we could just focus on the sound and ignore external annoyances. Much to the chagrin of loved ones. Ideal for gaming sessions or jamming out to your favourite tunes. Less so for not getting shouted at.

The microphone on this headset gives a similar experience to other wireless headsets we've tried. It's a bit compressed but certainly not the worst-sounding microphone we've heard by a long shot.

We like that it's detachable with ease as it gives you the option to use an XLR or USB microphone instead.

To recap The Epos H3Pro Hybrid is an interesting headset with plenty on offer including ANC and a hybrid ear cushion design. It also works wonderfully with a variety of devices.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Verity Burns.