(Pocket-lint) - Beyerdynamic's MMX 150 closed-back headset is a studio-grade headset designed for gamers - one that's said to deliver "clear and precise" sound that you'll love.

We've already used the superb Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X for gaming, but what's the MMX 150 for the same use? We've been testing this headset out to see if the company's claims ring true...

Closed-back design with dynamic transducer, 40mm drivers

5Hz - 30,000Hz frequency response

3.5mm cable included (1.2 & 2.4m)

The Beyerdynamic MMX 150 might not be much to look at but there's a lot more going on with this headset than first meets the eye. That's immediately obvious when you open the box and thumb your way through the contents and quick-start guide.

This headset comes with two different connection options - USB-C to USB-A and 3.5mm. This naturally gives you the option to use the headset on PC or on a console plugged into a controller with the shorter 3.5mm cable.

We've been gaming on PC during testing and this seems to be where you'll get the best experience. The volume control wheel, for example, is disabled when using the headset in analogue mode, but the sound is still fantastic.

That wheel is also multi-functional as it works as the mic mute button when you briefly tap it. Do that and you'll see a tiny indicator on the mic illuminate to let you know it's muted. There's also an audible beep too, which is a bonus as that indicator light is minuscule.

The Beyerdynamic MMX 150s are designed to be closed-back headphones. With memory-foam-filled artificial leather earpads and a good clamping force, this headset is built to block out external sound.

This is great because it means you can focus on your game and simply immerse yourself in the glorious sound. Should you need to hear your own voice more though (there's no sidetone here) or listen out for the doorbell or a loved one trying to talk to you, then you can activate the augmented mode (with a press-and-hold of the volume wheel).

This essentially opens up the sound so you can hear more of your surroundings. We really like this as it means you can temporarily activate this mode to avoid having to take the headset off and the fuss that comes with doing so.

It's worth noting that augmented mode requires power though, so will only work when connected via USB and not 3.5mm.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 March 2021 Steelseries is one of the original gaming brands, and its new series of videos highlights just how much it's done.

In terms of sound quality, this headset is able to deliver the goods. It offers rich and warm sound, with fantastically powerful bass. Importantly it also has a precise sound that works really well for gaming. We found the MMX 150 had great positional audio, even without the inclusion of virtual surround sound (there's no Dolby Digital or DTS Headphone X).

We played plenty of Rainbow Six Siege using these headphones and enjoyed hearing enemy footsteps and important sound cues. Elsewhere in Dying Light 2, we fully appreciated the richness of the soundscapes while being aggressively chased down by zombies.

For music, movies and other listening the MMX 150 perform brilliantly too. In our view, this headset is able to deliver a much better sound than many of the other headsets in a similar price bracket.

Electret condenser microphone

5Hz - 18,000Hz frequency response

Signal-to-noise ratio 67dB

To say we are impressed by the Beyerdynamic MMX 150 microphone is an understatement. This is quite possibly the best sounding microphone we've heard on a headset. Usually with a gaming headset you get a microphone that's full of compromise: it'll either have a highly compressed sound or an unnatural tone due to noise-cancellation software tweaks.

That's not the case here. This headset has a detachable so-called meta voice microphone that's designed to pick up your voice in the most natural way possible, while also picking up minimal ambient or background noise.

We've tested this while gaming, but also recording voiceovers while things were happening in the background. While someone else in the same room is talking and typing away, we managed to capture audio using this mic that didn't even pick up those extra sounds. It does a superb job of blocking out external noise without compromise.

Of course, if you're using a loud keyboard with blue switches and you really smash those keys then you might hear that. But otherwise we're mighty impressed.

We've already mentioned this headset uses memory foam cushioning in its earcups and faux leather that blocks out a lot of external sound.

One problem we've found, however, is these earcups sadly aren't big enough - either in overall diameter or depth. They're round, so unfortunately they press against the ears from several directions. After several hours of use, this becomes rather unbearable. This is obviously going to vary from person to person, so if your ears are smaller then you might not struggle.

Another small issue we have is with the cables. Both the USB and 3.5mm cables are braided and that material can rub against your clothing. This rubbing can then be heard in the earcups and can be distracting. It also gets picked up by the microphone too. So if you're moving around a lot then it can be problematic.

Verdict The Beyerdynamic MMX 150 headset is a fantastic piece of kit. It delivers rich-sounding audio whatever you're doing. The closed-back design also blocks out loads of external noise. And the microphone is absolutely superb. However, we have small complaints about comfort after longer sessions of use. If only the earcups were larger and deeper then Beyerdynamic, for us, would have crafted an out-and-out winner here. That said, if you're gaming on PC or using the USB connection on console, then you're bound to love this headset for all the good it offers. The flexibility to also use it in 3.5mm mode is bound to appeal to many. All of which makes it super easy to recommend.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Mike Lowe.