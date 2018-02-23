Master & Dynamic MH30 review: Exquisite sound with a design to match

What do you want from a pair of headphones? Luxe design, ultra comfort and aesthetic appeal? Or all the new-fangled wireless tech in a glossy, shiny package?

If it's the former then the Master & Dynamic MH30 are an incredibly well-built pair of on-ear cans. There's no fancy Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio compatibility or noise-cancelling tech. But having used these headphones for some time, we don't think any of that's a deal-breaker. Plug in the trusty 3.5mm, rest them on the ears and prepare for sonic bliss…

Anodised aluminium body with stainless steel components

Leather headband, lambskin ear pads

Woven 3.5mm cable included

195 x 190 x 40mm; 260g

A lot of headphone makers cut corners when it comes to their products. No so Master & Dynamic. The MH30 are cut from a different cloth, avoiding kitsch over-shiny plastics and poorly considered components for a far more luxurious take.

The aluminium body is robust and lightweight, providing a solid frame on which the leather headband and lambskin-covered earcups sit. The metal is anodised, too, ensuring it's tougher and better-looking as a result, while stainless steel components provide the rigidity where it matters. We've been chucking them into a bag day in, day out and it's not caused any kinks or dents.

The MH30 is defined as an on-ear headphone, which does exactly what it says on the tin: the earcups press against the ears firmly, but not to excess, for a comfortable fit. Long periods of wear are no drama, which isn't something we can say of other far more "pinchy" on-ears, although we generally find over-ears to be the more comfortable solution.

We're particularly fond of the dual 3.5mm headphone jacks, one at the base of each earcup, which means you can choose whether left- or right-side fit is best for you. No more tangling cables around your face if you're a "left pocketed" phone kind of person.

That said, the MH30 is a wired product, there's no Bluetooth wireless or any of the Hi-Res Audio certification marks to be found here. So you'll always need that cable connected. Sure, it's a mighty fine woven cable, which avoids tangling (despite its over-long 2m length), and that comes in its own swanky leather box (yep, just for the cable!), but you might want more up-to-date tech - especially with phones ditching the headphone jack increasingly these days.

40mm Neodymium drivers

No Bluetooth, no noise-cancelling

The Master & Dynamic MH30 is simple in its approach. In addition to the wired-only design, there's no fancy on-headphone controls, nor will you find noise-cancelling tech to keep the outside world at bay.

But these cans don't need the latter: the earcups fit so firmly in an almost vacuum-like way that the outside world is largely shut off. We're writing this review with the washing machine on in the background - and can barely hear it. It's like noise-cancelling without the downsides here, so no wind-tear, no surreal sound profile, just excellent isolation.

Within each earcup is a 40mm driver, which is a fairly standard size for many on-ear and over-ear headphones. You might not think so to look at, however, as the MH30 maintain a small size and delicate appeal.

There's nothing "delicate" or underwhelming about the sound profile, though. The MH30 deliver a wallop of taut bass, while avoiding drowning out other frequencies. There's ample separation of hi-hats and other top-end to give the sound an assertive stereo appeal.

The soundstage isn't as wide as some over-ear headphones, though. The B&O Play H9 being a good example of a more relaxed, open listen by comparison - and with a similar ilk of design and materials choice.

The main complaint we have about the MH30 is that the mid-range lacks a little "snap". Those snare drums don't cut through quite fiercely enough for our liking; a little extra definition here, and possible yet more sharpness at the top-end would give an even more elegant listen with greater clarity.

Furthermore there's the occasional click or pop sound from the headphones frame - it's not related to sound output at all, it's the physical construction (possibly adjusting to different temperatures) - which can prove a minor distraction.