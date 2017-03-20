Jaybird X3 review: Affordable sports earphones without the compromise

Having spent a couple of years wowing consumers in the US with its wallet-friendly earphones, Jaybird has finally brought its popular X3 Bluetooth earphones to the UK market.

With two previous generations earning praise for their audio quality, stay-in-ability (if that's a word), convenience and value for money, will the X3 be as good, or even better?

S/M/L silicone and foam tips

Clip-on charging cradle

Detachable, adjustable fins

Rain/sweat resistant nano-coating

What's great about the Jaybird X3's design is all in the little details. The ease by which you can remove and re-attach the ear tips thanks to their stiff rubber ring lining, ensuring they hold shape to be easily slipped into place. In many earphones, it can be a struggle to get the flimsy tips to go back on again after removing them to try different sizes.

Then there are the fins designed to hold the earphones securely in your ears. They're also easy to remove, but can be moved to fit your ears and rotated so that you can wear them over-ear or under-ear.

The earphones' design is kind of unremarkable, but we don't say that as a bad thing. There's no excess bling. The earbuds are solid and relatively chunky. Sound is delivered by a driver through a protruding metal cylinder. There's a purposeful reassurance in the durability. And, thanks to a nano-coating, they're also resistant to sweat and rain - so you can workout or exercise in any conditions and they should survive.

They're comfortable enough to wear for long periods, although the default medium tips do feel a little larger than those we're used to testing. Still, this was a good thing in some ways, as it effectively sealed out ambient noise leaving us immersed in the audio rather than being distracted by what was going on around us.

More importantly, the earphones are very secure regardless of activity. They didn't once feel like they would fall out when we were running. And while we didn't need them, there are cord clips designed to hold the earphones really snugly to your head too.

Beyond the earphones is an inline remote control, shaped like a large pill, with buttons that are easy to reach. It features another useful inclusion: gold connection points for the proprietary charging cable. Rather than fit the earphones with the standard, space-hogging Micro-USB port, you just snap the cradle onto the inline remote, and it charges the battery. This cradle houses a Micro-USB port, so you can attach it to any existing cable you have lying around, you don't need to try to use the very short one that comes with the earphones.

8-hour battery life

Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity

Jaybird states that you should expect up to eight hours of music playing from a fully-charged battery. In our testing, we achieved close to that: our battery was down to 80 per cent after around 90 minutes of use.

Likewise, the Bluetooth connection between the X3 and our iPhone was very reliable. It never dropped, and there were no glitches even during running or kettlebell sessions.

Unlike a lot of modern sports earphones, the X3 don't profess to be "hearables", which means they're purely for music listening. There are no sensors for measuring heart rate, and nothing to track your steps, pace or cadence.

It's audio only - and no surprise, given their £109 price point. If you already have a Fitbit or Apple Watch strapped to your wrist, there's no need for added sensors in your earphones. Instead, you just need music to drive you through your most gruelling sessions. And these can certainly do that.

6mm drivers

Passive noise isolation

Attractive, intuitive app

One of the best things from a sound perspective is the method in which you can customise the profile to suit your mood, the music you're listening to, or your activity. It's all done through Jaybird's iOS or Android app.

The app offers multiple ways to customise the sound of the X3 earphones. One of those is a manual equaliser, which is attractive and simple to use. Dots on your device's screen signal where you can adjust, while moving them changes the curves and contours of the boosted/cut frequencies with a flowing, attractive animation.

Once you have a sound you like, you can set it as a preset, then get about creating another new one. You can also choose to share your presets with the wider Jaybird community.

Likewise, you can head to the "Discover" tab to take a look (or listen) at some sound profiles created by other users. There are many, many sounds to choose from, all organised in easy-to-navigate sections based on genre, with a section of curated profiles chosen by Jaybird staffers. There's also a featured carousel at the top of the page showing off the trending sound profiles. What that means to the average consumer is that you can have customised sound without having to mess with the equaliser yourself.

Interestingly, one of the other app features is the ability to swap left and right sides. So if you prefer to have the inline remote hanging from your left year, rather than your right, you can swap them over and still have the layers of music playing through their intended sides.

As for the sound itself, the audio is plenty loud enough. By default there's plenty of bass to fill out the sound profile - which is pleasant and immersive rather than overpowering. Even with a flat EQ setting, every kind of music we tested was enjoyable to listen to. Whether that be Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra, Coldplay's latest single or heavier, bassier songs.

If there's a criticism, it's only that the audio isn't the most crystal clear. But at this price what you get from the X3 is outstanding.