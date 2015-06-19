Turtle Beach's new lineup of gaming headsets for Xbox One, PS4, and PCs (eyes-on)

Turtle Beach returned to E3 with new headsets for PC and console gamers, so of course Pocket-lint stopped by the company's huge booth on the show floor to see it had on display and behind closed doors.

Starting off with the Ear Force Stealth 420X and 450, they are wireless headsets for the Xbox One and PCs, respectively, though they're also compatible with mobile devices. They connect with a USB wireless adapter and have a 15-hour battery life, detachable mic, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 Surround Sound, and four audio presets.

Next up is the Ear Force Recon 50 series, it consists of the Recon 50P for the PlayStation 4, the Recon 50X for the Xbox One, and the Recon 50 (which includes a PC-Y adapter for PC, Mac, and mobile devices). They all feature 40mm drivers, an inline volume controller with mic mute, and connect to devices via a 3-pole 3.5mm analog jack.

Turtle Beach also showed us the Ear Force Recon 30X. The earpiece is for listening to Xbox One gamers chat, and it connects to the updated Xbox One controller or Elite controller with a 3.5mm analog jack. It'll also work with the original Xbox One controller, as long as you get the adapter, which is sold separately.

The final headset we saw was the the Ear Force PX24. It's a multi-platform gaming headset that also connects to devices through a 3.5mm 3-pole analog jack. It notably features an adjustable boom microphone as well as a handheld, inline battery-powered amplifier with virtual surround sound and volume control capabilities.

The Ear Force Stealth 420X Xbox One headset will retail for $179.95 in July, while The Ear Force Stealth 450 PC headset will debut sometime between July and September for $129.95. The Recon 50 series of headsets, Recon 30X, and Ear Force PX24 will also launch during that time and will cost $39.95, $24.95, and $79.95 respectively.

But that's not all: Turtle Beach has dipped its toes in a new market. It made a "hearing healthcare device" called HyperSound Clear. It's a pair of thin, mirrored panels that project narrow streams of sound. If you're not directly in front of them, you won't hear a thing. But if you are, you'll get immersive, 3D audio. It's awesome.

Turtle Beach hinted that the technology powering these panels might come to gamer-specific accessories in the future, which would be down-right awesome, especially considering the audio company is brilliant at and well-known for making premium headsets that both amateur and professional gamers prefer.

We liked Turtle Beach's new lineup and hope to get our hands on them for a full review. Overall, they looked and felt like quality headsets, and we loved the bright blue, green, or red colour trim on each one. They're just sleek in appearance and capable of pumping out crisp, loud sound while also letting you chat.

What more could you ask for in a gaming headset?