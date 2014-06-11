Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 500x Xbox One headset, Elite 800 PS4 headset, and more pictures and hands-on

Headset manufacturer Turtle Beach has unveiled an entirely new range of headsets at E3 2014 in Los Angeles, where Pocket-lint was on hand to get an in-depth walkthrough of all the upcoming gaming peripherals.

The new headsets announced are for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PCs. Turtle Beach first showed off the Ear Force Stealth 500X. It's a wireless DTS 7.1 surround sound headset for the Xbox One console that features separate wireless channels for chat and game audio. It also features a preset system with different surround sound modes for games, movies, and music as well as a rechargeable battery that provides up to 15 hours of playback.

The Ear Force Stealth 500X, which has a black and green design, is an on-ear headset with a removable microphone for the included mobile cable. It also has an on-the-go wire, enabling it to become a wired headset. You can expect Turtle Beach's flagship Xbox One headset to launch in autumn for $229.95. Also keep in mind that most Turtle Beach headsets allow you to swap out cup plate designs with other special-edition cup plates such as Star Wars or Marvel-themed ones.

The next headset on display at Turtle Beach's booth was the Ear Force XO One. It's a lightweight stereo headset for Xbox One that features 50mm drivers, multi-step Bass Boost, a high-quality flex microphone (which is removable for use with mobile devices). The XO One will launch later this year for $79.95. With these two high- and lower-end headsets, Turtle Beach offers a total of five officially-licensed Xbox One headsets, with the others being the XO Four, XO Seven, and Titanfall Atlas.

The next line shown of by Turtle Beach includes the PlayStation 4 headsets. The flagship product was the Elite 800 - described as "the most technologically-advanced wireless gaming headset ever made, setting a new standard for wireless gaming audio". It features DTS 7.1 surround sound as well as active noise cancellation and a preset system for games, movies, and music. You can designate presets with a new Turtle Beach mobile app.

Similar to how the Xbox One headsets match Xbox One, the Elite 800 and other Turtle Beach PS4 headsets colour-match the PS4. It features a black and blue design, dual invisible mics, rocker plate controls (which are touch-capacitive, and a wide range of snap-on ear cup/speaker plates. You can browse all the plates available at TurtleBeach.com. And finally, the Elite 800 sports a low profile magnetic charging stand, which looks similar to the 500 X stand, and provides 15 hours of playback.

The Elite 800 will launch this autumn for $299.95. If you're looking for something more affordable, Turtle Beach has two lower-priced headsets also coming this autumn. The Ear Force Stealth 400 is a wireless stereo headset that also works with the PS3. It features controls on the ear cup for separate game and chat volume as well as presets for games, movies, and music. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 15 hours of playback.

Other fancy features include 50mm Neodymium speakers, removable microphone, included mobile cable with inline mic, and more. You'll be able to grab this headset for $99.95. The second low-cost headset is the Ear Force P12. It provides high-quality digital game and chat audio through a single USB connection. It also has an adjustable Bass Boost, microphone monitor, inline amplifier, 50mm speakers deliver, and removable in-line amp for use on PS VitaTM and other mobile devices.

The Ear Force P12 will launch globally on 10 July for $59.95, making it the fifth PS4 headset announced by Turtle Beach.

Lastly, Turtle Beach showed off new PC gaming headsets at E3. The first was the Heroes of the Storm stero headset - which is of course for fans of Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm online team game. The new PC gaming headset features swappable speaker plates, exclusive in-game skins (when gamers register their headset), 50mm speakers, in-line controls, comfy around-the-ear cushions, and an adjustable microphone on a removable boom.

Turtle Beach said it is targeting children with its new Heroes of the Storm headset, and you can expect the peripheral to launch this autumn for $79.95 alongside the new Ear Force Recon 320. That headset features Dolby 7.1 surround sound, an on-ear design, swappable speaker cup plates, 50mm Neodymium speakers, a single USB connection for PC, 3.5mm jack for mobile devices, microphone on a removable boom, included mobile cable with in-line mic, and more.

The Recon 320 costs just as much as the Heroes of the Storm headset and will join three other PC gaming headsets announced by Turtle Beach within the last year.

Pocket-lint thought all the new headsets from Turtle Beach were lightweight, beautifully designed, and completely amazing in the audio department. Although some cost a pretty penny, they are worth every cent. Turtle Beach definitely has the more budget-conscious gamer covered however, so anyone, no matter how much spare cash they have, can listen to their gameplay with premium technology like a pro.