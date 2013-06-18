Turtle Beach Marvel Seven limited edition gaming headset pictures and hands-on

Turtle Beach is to launch a Marvel-branded line of its Seven series headsets in the second half of 2013 and Pocket-lint got our mitts on a set at this year's E3 gaming expo in Los Angeles, California. For a moment we felt like true superheroes.

Based upon the XP Seven headset chassis, the Turtle Beach Marvel Seven limited-edition gaming headset might not be built out of Adamantium, but it sure does represent top build quality.

The Marvel Seven headset looks, feels and - importantly - sounds much like high-end over-ear headphones should. Placed over the ears and it's easy to be transported to another world. The headset is light, cushioned for comfort and the noise-isolating cans blott out plenty of interfering noise - the Turtle Beach stand was noisy too, but when these cushioned cups were over the ears it was reduced to apparent silence.

Key to the limited-edition Marvel version is the ability to interchange different speaker plates which are each adorned with your favourite Marvel characters. These will be sold separately - no price is available as yet - and we got to get up close with several of those available. Hulk, Iron Man, Daredevil, Wolverine and dozens more - they're all here (some shots in our gallery, below).

There's also a built-in microphone which can be detached should you want a classic headphones construction. The combination of red and black in the design looks top notch to us and means it will work well with the various speaker plates' different colour palettes.

Price-wise there's no final word yet, but if the standard XP Seven headsets are around the £250 mark then we'd anticipate an additional premium for this special edition version. It's a fair wedge of cash, but it's no gimmick - this headset delivers in superhero proportions.