House of Marley Riddim on-ear headphones pictures and hands-on

House of Marley hasn't scrimped on its audio product output as this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The Riddim headphones add to the mix of other on-ear options unveiled, and their patterned design looks like an eye-catcher to us.

The canvas-coated Riddim on-ears include a soft leather headband with padded earcup cushions that are "flat" all the way across. If you're more inclined to want deep cups that sit right over and surround the ears then these might not be the headphones for you. Still, it's good to have a variety of options and the Riddim cans felt comfy pressed up to our lobes.

As with the entirety of the Marley range, Riddim are built with the same earth-friendly ethos. That includes recyclable aluminium and recycled canvas. Yah mon.

The 40mm drivers in these on-ears appear to be the same as those found in the Buffalo Soldier on-ears, but with less of the padding for a more trim and subtle overall design.

The Riddim on-ear headphones are expected to be out at the end of January 2013, with a suggested price of $160. They will also make their way to the UK, with a price TBC, and we look forward to getting hold of a pair for review so we can have a good listen and bring you the nitty on sound quality too.