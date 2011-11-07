Plantronics M1100 with Vocalyst pictures and hands-on

Plantronics' latest Bluetooth headset is one that takes the simple take-and-make call function one step further - by integrating all of your communication channels at the touch of a button.

And that's because the Plantronics M1100 comes with its new cloud-based service, Plantronics Vocalyst, which is a voice-based software solution.

That sounds a lot more complicated than it actually is. What it does is allow you to call a local area number (which, therefore, could be covered by your inclusive plan) to tap into a wealth of social network, web and communication features. You simply have to set your account up and then, whenever you say "call Vocalyst", you'll be able to tap into the multitude of options that it affords.

Features include: sending texts or emails as WAV recordings (or as text if you pay an extra £3.50 per month), listening to your emails and text messages, recording reminders, posting audio messages to Twitter and Facebook, having your social network streams read to you, updating notes on Evernote, hearing your calendar details and also listening to news, finance, sports and weather reports via pre-selected RSS feeds. Unfortunately you can't add your own feeds though, so not Pocket-lint news on the go.

It's a service worth £25 per annum, but you'll get free access for a year with your M1100. You can also team it up with a free iOS or Android app for extra features, such as an auto-text reply when you're on the road, so you can let your contacts know your hands are tied (to the wheel)

As for the M1100 itself, it's a simple to use headset that shouldn't provide any bother with anyone used to using a similar device before, and it won't cause hassle for newbies either. It's the traditional one button setup, and there's some voice commands thrown in as well.

The sound quality is decent and it comes with a range of bud covers and an optional hook so you should have no problems fitting it in your lug 'ole.

It's available now and costs £69.99.