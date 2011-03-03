i-Mego retro headphones hands-on

At the recent Bristol Sound & Vision Show, we spied these cool-looking headphones from Hong Kong-based manufacturer i-Mego, so we zeroed in on them for a closer look. Already selling in the US, and on their way to the UK soon, the Retro range comprises three models - Classics, Heavy and Infinity.



All three models feature the same retro-styling, with the chrome finished cans looking very similar to a old-style microphones. The earcups themselves have plenty of padding along with a slightly strange square shape, which we found to be really comfortable to wear. The earcups also feature a tiny red, fabric i-Mego label that doesn't look too dissimilar to the labels found on Levi's jeans for a bit of extra 1950s cool.



The entry-level Classics feature a white and silver finish and are intended for any type of music, while the step-up Heavy cans sport an unusual deep brown and smoky chrome look and have enhanced bass response, making them a good bet for bass-laden dance or rock tracks. The top-of-the-range Infinity headphones feature an all-leather black trim as well as the the same bass technology found on the Heavy cans. All three models incorporate a 1.2m cable and 3.5mm gold-plated stereo plug.



While most audio products are demoed to us with music that we would never listen to in a million years (usually Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon or some kind of ghastly free-form jazz drivel) this time we were actually able to pick our own demo music. Opting for some classic rock from AC/DC, we were very impressed with the sound quality offered by all three models. Even the cheaper Classics had a particularly strong and clear sound, while the bass on the Heavys and the Infinity was possibly the best we've heard on cans at this price range.



The Infinity cans will cost around £99.99, and you can expect to pay around £49.99 for the Classics and the Heavy Retros.