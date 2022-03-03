(Pocket-lint) - Yamaha has chosen to launch its latest true wireless earbuds on World Hearing Day, 3 March, as they have been built with its True Sound philosophy in mind - a way of presenting music so it is clean and clear even at low volumes.

The Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds each feature a 7mm driver unit that is housed on the same axis as the sound conduit, along with the audio exit. This enables a clean throughput from driver to ear without obstacles and any interference that might muddy performance.

The end result, claims Yamaha, is an audio experience that retains musicality regardless of volume, thereby also protecting the user's hearing: "Listening care is one of our unique features which allows for a True Sound listening experience for a lifetime, without losing any musical expression at any volume level," said Yoshi Tsugawa, the company's senior general manager of its home audio division.

"We launched the TW-E5B on World Hearing Day to encourage customers to think about a high-quality listening experience and their hearing health."

The earbuds also feature Qualcomm's cVc (Clear Voice Capture) technology for voice calls and a gaming mode that reduces latency when playing games.

They are IPX5 water and sweat resistant, and provide up to 30-hours of battery life - 8.5-hours in the buds, 21.5-hours in the charging case.

Available in April 2022, the Yamaha TW-E5B earbuds will be priced at £129.99 in the UK and come in four colours.

Writing by Rik Henderson.