Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Headphones
  3. Headphone news
  4. Yamaha headphone news

Yamaha TW-E3B earbuds come with Listening Care tech to protect your hearing

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Yamaha Yamaha TW-E3B earbuds come with Listening Care tech to protect your hearing

- Available from September 2021

- Priced at £119 / €139

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Yamaha has announced a pair of true wireless earbuds that come with proprietary tech to improve listening at low volume - protecting your hearing in the process.

The Yamaha TW-E3B in-ears feature Yamaha's Listening Care technology that enhances audio across the frequency ranges so users can still hear at low volumes.

"We've seen the World Health Organization estimate that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss. In fact, the World Health Organization estimate over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices," said the company in a statement.

By listening at lower volumes, the risk can be reduced, it claims.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The buds also support Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm's aptX lossless streaming tech, plus up to 24 hours of listening time through the battery in each ear and charging case.

Voice assistants are also supported, while each earbud is reduced in size in comparison with Yamaha's last model (the TW-E3A).

There are simple controls available on the buds themselves.

Already out in Japan, the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earphones will be available elsewhere from September, in six different colours: purple, green, grey, blue, pink and black.

squirrel_widget_5808618

They will have an RRP of £119 in the UK, €139 in Central Europe. You can find out more on a dedicated Yamaha web page.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 4 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Yamaha TW-E3B earbuds come with Listening Care tech to protect your hearing
Yamaha TW-E3B earbuds come with Listening Care tech to protect your hearing By Rik Henderson ·
Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer ANC for under $100 / £100
Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer ANC for under $100 / £100 By Rik Henderson ·
Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers
Logitech debuts Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds aimed at home workers By Dan Grabham ·
What is THX Spatial Audio, how does it work and what games support it?
What is THX Spatial Audio, how does it work and what games support it? By Adrian Willings ·
Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC
Klipsch adds active noise cancelling to the T5 II True Wireless ANC By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Devialet Gemini true wireless earbuds review: Premium hi-fi sound directly into your ears?
Devialet Gemini true wireless earbuds review: Premium hi-fi sound directly into your ears? By Max Freeman-Mills ·