(Pocket-lint) - Yamaha has announced a pair of true wireless earbuds that come with proprietary tech to improve listening at low volume - protecting your hearing in the process.

The Yamaha TW-E3B in-ears feature Yamaha's Listening Care technology that enhances audio across the frequency ranges so users can still hear at low volumes.

"We've seen the World Health Organization estimate that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss. In fact, the World Health Organization estimate over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices," said the company in a statement.

By listening at lower volumes, the risk can be reduced, it claims.

The buds also support Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm's aptX lossless streaming tech, plus up to 24 hours of listening time through the battery in each ear and charging case.

Voice assistants are also supported, while each earbud is reduced in size in comparison with Yamaha's last model (the TW-E3A).

There are simple controls available on the buds themselves.

Already out in Japan, the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earphones will be available elsewhere from September, in six different colours: purple, green, grey, blue, pink and black.

They will have an RRP of £119 in the UK, €139 in Central Europe. You can find out more on a dedicated Yamaha web page.