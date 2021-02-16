(Pocket-lint) - The gaming headset market has grown significantly over the last year, with headphones from the likes of SteelSeries and Turtle Beach becoming almost as sought after as the next-gen consoles they support. Sony also has its own option - the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (which we'll be reviewing in full soon) - and now Microsoft is getting in on the act, with its own, official Xbox Wireless Headset.

As it has been built and designed in-house, it pairs with your Xbox Series X/S as easily as a controller. It can also be adjusted inside the Xbox Accessories app on the console. And, it has been styled to match the Series X specifically, with the Xbox logo and green accents on the matte black earcups.

As well as next-gen, the headset will work with the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, plus you can pair it with a phone or tablet for use for music playback or to play xCloud games.

A flip-down microphone is built into the left cup, while the audio tech supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, Windows Sonic and other spatial sound formats.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 15 hours on a single charge, with fast charge capabilities giving four hours of use after just 30 minutes.

The Xbox Wireless Headset will be available from 16 March 2021, priced at £89.99 / $99.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.