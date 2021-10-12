Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

V-Moda unveils first TWS earbuds with Hexamove Lite and Pro

(Pocket-lint) - Premiu audio brand V-Moda has announced its first couple of pairs of true wireless earphones.

The V-Moda Hexamove series comprises two models - Lite and Pro.

Both offer 6mm drivers in each ear, six hours of playback time, plus an extra 18 hours in their respective carry cases. However, the Hexamove Pro takes things up a notch with highly customisable add-ons, including fins, ear hooks, and proprietary V-Moda Bliss in-ear fittings in three different sizes.

This allows them to be altered depending on the scenario. Add the ear hooks while running, for example, to ensure they are more secure.

Even the decorative shields on the exterior of each Pro bud can be swapped, with extra sets in silver and bronze included.

The sound of the Pro earbuds can also be tweaked, with connection to the V-Moda app offering control over the EQ.

Both the Lite and Pro buds are IPX5 sweat, water and dust resistant. The Lite buds also feature the Bliss ear tips.

The V-Moda Hexamove Lite is available in black, red or sand white, priced at $129.99.

The V-Moda Hexamove Pro is available in black or white, priced at $169.99.

They are available from the official V-Moda website and Amazon.com in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 12 October 2021.
