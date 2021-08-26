(Pocket-lint) - Under Armour continues its Project Rock partnership with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with a new pair of wireless over-ears that the WWE and movie star helped design and tune.

Made by JBL, the UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training headphones are wireless, offer adaptive noise cancellation and provide up to 45-hours of battery life.

Each ear contains a 40mm driver with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHZ. The headphones come with amplified bass, plus customisable EQ settings through a dedicated JBL App for iOS and Android.

They are rugged - a necessity considering they are designed primarily for being worn while working out in the gym and other physical pursuits. And, they even come with a 12-month subscription to MapMyFitness Premium thrown in for good measure.

The 45 hour battery life is when they are used without adaptive noise cancellation switched on, they last up to 35 hours with ANC. USB C charging also ensures that a full charge (from empty) can be achieved in just two hours.

"The UA Project Rock Over-Ear headphones – engineered by JBL - ensure everyday athletes have access to superior sound quality with rugged durability, built to last during the toughest workout sessions,” said Harman's general manger of headphones and wearables, Pascal Van Laer.

"Fine tuned with Dwayne Johnson’s audio preferences and built with Under Armour’s proprietary technology, these headphones makes for a perfect addition to our continued partnership with UA."

The UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training headphones are available from JBL's website now, priced at £279.99.