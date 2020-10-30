(Pocket-lint) - The Rock's range of Under Armour workout clothing and headphones has expanded with a pair of true wireless earbuds that promise 10 hours of battery life.

Made by JBL, the UA True Wireless Flash X Project Rock Edition are an update on a similar model released last year, they are even the same price: $199.95. The increased battery life is the headline change, while the design has also been tweaked a little.

They are IPX7 sweat and waterproof, with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and they come with an alluminium carry case that provides an extra four charges - so increasing the overall length to 50 hours-worth of use.

The extended ear tips ensure they remain in your ears, even during strenuous workouts. And they are a snug fit to provide passive noise cancelling.

They come in just the one colour - black and silver chrome - and sport Dawyne "The Rock" Johnson's Brahma Bull logo, styled after his famous tattoo.

The UA True Wireless Flash X Project Rock Edition earbuds are not yet available in the UK, but their predecessor still is, so they might come to the country in time. The 2019 model costs £179.95, so expect these to weigh in around that amount too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.