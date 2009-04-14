Logitech launches Ultimate Ears 700

Logitech has announced the launch of the Ultimate Ears 700 noise-isolating earphones.

Claiming to deliver "the kind of audio quality used by 75% of the world's touring professional artists", they are said to boast a comfortable, compact design.

“Ultimate Ears…I love ‘em", Logitech quotes Peter Wentz of Fall Out Boy as saying. “They block out all outside noise so all I hear is beautiful music".

The 700s are "custom-tuned to deliver highly accurate sound reproduction in a compact design" with each earphone smaller than a 5p coin.

Complete with an assortment of various size ear cushions and "Comply" foam cushions, the earphones provide passive noise-isolation of up to 26dB.

Supplied with a hard case, the Ultimate Ears 700 noise-isolating earphones are expected to be available in Europe mid-April for a suggested retail price of £149.99.